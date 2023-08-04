Reality stars are pushing back against the treatment they said they received as cast members, according to new legal documents.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos — who were recently enlisted by Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel in her "war" for reality television protections — allege abuse against former and current NBCUniversal and Bravo stars.

In particular, the letters alleged "deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability by plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, denying mental health treatment to cast members displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration, exploiting minors for uncompensated and sometimes long-term appearances on NBC reality TV shows, distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual pornography, covering up acts of sexual violence and refusing to allow cast members the freedom to leave their shows, even under dire circumstances."

The Messenger has requested comment from NBCUniversal, Freedman and Geragos and has not heard back. The Messenger also reached out to Frankel due to her current efforts to get more protection for reality TV talent.

On July 28, Frankel announced that she'd hired Freedman and Geragos, who'd previously represented Vanna White, Chris Harrison, Gabrielle Union, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, to name a few. She's pushing for residuals and minimum wages, in addition to workplace protections.

Freedman told Variety that he's currently "collecting stories that violate OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] standards" and "workplace safety regulations."

Earlier that month, Frankel asked her Instagram followers, "Why isn't reality TV on strike?"

"I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors. During the last writers' strike, we were providing all of the entertainment, and that's really when the gold rush of reality TV started. I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions from reality TV, and I've never made a single residual. Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed, too."

Many of Frankel's fellow Housewives have supported her in this endeavor, including Cynthia Bailey, Margaret Josephs, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, LeeAnne Locken and more. Locken told The Messenger that she thinks a union could be a "good idea."

"I think the audience for a long time felt like we got paid every time it aired, and we didn't," she said. "We got paid when we created it. That's the only time we ever got paid for it. And then they, in perpetuity, can run it forever, anywhere in the world, over and over and over again. You are making money off my mistakes, off my one-liners, off my back."