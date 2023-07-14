‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Members Seen in Massive Brawl, Police Confirm Incident Is Under Investigation - The Messenger
Entertainment
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Members Seen in Massive Brawl, Police Confirm Incident Is Under Investigation

The cast of the Bravo reality series came to blows on Thursday, resulting in multiple ambulances being called to the scene

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Keiana Stewart, Deborah Williams, Candiace Dillard BassettKeiana Stewart/Instagram; Deborah Williams/Instagram; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A gathering of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast appears to have turned into a chaotic, knock-down drag-out fight.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the wild altercation between members of the RHOP cast on Thursday night after they gathered at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. to celebrate Ashley Darby's new fashion line.

A police report obtained by The Messenger said no arrests were made, and the incident is still under investigation. 

In the TMZ footage, new cast member Keiana Stewart is seen coming to blows with Deborah Williams, who has previously appeared as a friend on the show. 

It's unclear what started the fight, but the footage shows both Stewart and Williams toppling to the ground while a security guard attempts to break them up. It appears that cast member Gizelle Bryant gets tossed to the ground as well.

The Real Housewives of Potomac
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — Season:7 — Pictured: (l-r) Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)Paul Gilmore/Bravo

Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who is seen ready to swing a champagne bottle at the start of the video, is later seen screaming, "Get her the f--- out" while being restrained by security, though it's unclear who she is referencing. 

According to the police report, Dillard-Bassett says somebody threw a drink at her, and Stewart said she was hit in the face with a glass.

The video ends by showing droplets of blood on the ground where the fight occurred, as well as multiple ambulances pulling up to the scene. 

