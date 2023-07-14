A gathering of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast appears to have turned into a chaotic, knock-down drag-out fight.
Video obtained by TMZ shows the wild altercation between members of the RHOP cast on Thursday night after they gathered at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. to celebrate Ashley Darby's new fashion line.
A police report obtained by The Messenger said no arrests were made, and the incident is still under investigation.
In the TMZ footage, new cast member Keiana Stewart is seen coming to blows with Deborah Williams, who has previously appeared as a friend on the show.
It's unclear what started the fight, but the footage shows both Stewart and Williams toppling to the ground while a security guard attempts to break them up. It appears that cast member Gizelle Bryant gets tossed to the ground as well.
Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who is seen ready to swing a champagne bottle at the start of the video, is later seen screaming, "Get her the f--- out" while being restrained by security, though it's unclear who she is referencing.
According to the police report, Dillard-Bassett says somebody threw a drink at her, and Stewart said she was hit in the face with a glass.
The video ends by showing droplets of blood on the ground where the fight occurred, as well as multiple ambulances pulling up to the scene.
