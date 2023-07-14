‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cameras Were Not Filming When Brawl Occurred: Source - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cameras Were Not Filming When Brawl Occurred: Source

A dramatic brawl between 'RHOP' cast members on Thursday night resulted in a police report, but a source tells The Messenger Bravo cameras weren't rolling

Lanae Brody and Daniel Trainor
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — Season:7 — Pictured: (l-r) Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)Paul Gilmore/Bravo

A fight between cast members from The Real Housewives of Potomac was caught on camera — just not by Bravo.

On Thursday, a melee broke out amongst the RHOP cast — most expressly between Keiana Stewart, Ashley Darby's friend Deborah Williams and Candiace Dillard-Bassett — with Stewart and Williams seen in video footage throwing each other to the ground.

The brawl was filmed and obtained by TMZ, but Bravo cameras missed the whole thing, a source tells The Messenger.

A source close to production says that filming had wrapped for the night and the entire incident was missed. 

The source adds that the altercation mainly featured Stewart and Williams, both of who are not part of the main cast, though Gizelle Bryant is seen in the footage also tumbling to the ground in an effort to break things up. 

In a police report obtained by The Messenger, Dillard-Bassett claimed somebody threw a drink at her, and Stewart said she was hit in the face with a glass.

Footage shows multiple ambulances arriving on the scene after the fight, though the Maryland Police Department told The Messenger that no arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation.

A source says that Bravo is scheduled to film the Season 8 reunion this weekend at a Mastro's location to celebrate a Mia Thornton magazine cover.

