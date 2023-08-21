Ashley Darby is working hard to ensure her co-parenting relationship with Michael Darby remains drama-free.

More than a year after their eight-year marriage came to an end, the Real Housewives of Potomac stars remain committed to giving their two kids a peaceful upbringing.

"I learned about this thing called parallel parenting, and that's probably more of what we're doing," Ashley exclusively told The Messenger after competing in Monster Energy's BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game Saturday. "We're just not as involved. We were at some point, and now I think we're just really getting into a rhythm. It's just hard to really separate after 13 years together, so we're still learning how to be individuals and at the same time parents to our kids."

In April 2022, Ashley and Michael mutually decided to go their separate ways. Since then, the pair has decided to keep their distance while also adapting to the changing needs of their sons Dean, 4 and Dylan, 2.

While Ashley said she is still learning different parenting techniques, one thing is certain: a lot has changed since she was a young kid.

"Now we have technology, and we have so many factors that my mom didn't know about and my grandmother didn't know about," she said. "I'm learning about different parenting techniques like gentle parenting and how we're learning more about children's brains. At the same time, I'm unlearning some of the not-so-good behaviors that I learned as a kid because as we learn better, we do better. And that's what Michael and I really believe."

Matt James, Vernon Davis, Ashley Darby and Terrell Owens attend the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

This weekend, Ashley put on her basketball jersey to compete on Ice Cube's team and raise funds for underprivileged youth in and around Washington D.C.

While her kids have already taken an interest in soccer, basketball and t-ball, Ashley said both she and Michael will support any of their passions.

"That is a philosophy that both of us share, and he has children that are older, and he's always practiced that," Ashley said. "He's really adamant about providing a safe and healthy home for his kids."