‘Real Housewives’ Star Heather Dubrow Celebrates Daughter Max’s Debut Single ‘Mildly Wasted’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘Real Housewives’ Star Heather Dubrow Celebrates Daughter Max’s Debut Single ‘Mildly Wasted’

'I'm so proud of her for having the confidence and the courage to chase her dreams,' the proud 'RHOC' mom shared

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Terry and Heather Dubrow share a hug with their daughter Max Dubrow. Max Dubrow/Instagram

Heather Dubrow is celebrating her daughter's dream coming true.

After Max Dubrow announced the arrival of her very first single "Mildly Wasted," her reality star mom showed support with a special message on social media. 

"Max Dubrow's new single just dropped and it's INCREDIBLE!!!" Heather wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I'm so proud of her for having the confidence and the courage to chase her dreams. Yes, it's been on repeat in our house!!"

While sharing a clip from her daughter's music video, the Real Housewives of Orange County star poked fun at the speculation surrounding a certain prop. "Before the comments start flowing in," she noted, "It's a CBD pen!!!"

So what's the song all about? In a recent TikTok, Max explained that the track is centered on dating and the drama that sometimes comes with relationships. 

"It's about getting cheated on and not being able to love after that," she shared, "and hurting the people in the process."

Read More

"But I can't love you even if I try because I'm mildly wasted, slightly high / To the poor little boy with the bright blue eyes, don't you fall for me unless you're ready to die," Max sings. "I'm highway to hell but enjoy your ride cause the grass ain't greener on my side / There's a funeral every Friday night and tonight this one could be yours." 

This isn't the first time Max has explored singing. In addition to performing at school shows, Max was able to appear onstage at Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go venue in 2017 to perform live with Quiet Riot, the '70s metal band that featured her late uncle, Kevin Dubrow.

"She's fun and talented and amazing," Heather told Entertainment Tonight before showtime. "It's a cool life experience... What I've noticed about my kids is they're mostly dabblers, which is completely fine with me. All I care about is that they're happy and lucky and healthy. Happy, lucky, healthy. That's all."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.