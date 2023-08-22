‘Real Housewives’ Star Heather Dubrow Celebrates Daughter Max’s Debut Single ‘Mildly Wasted’

Heather Dubrow is celebrating her daughter's dream coming true.

After Max Dubrow announced the arrival of her very first single "Mildly Wasted," her reality star mom showed support with a special message on social media.

"Max Dubrow's new single just dropped and it's INCREDIBLE!!!" Heather wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I'm so proud of her for having the confidence and the courage to chase her dreams. Yes, it's been on repeat in our house!!"

While sharing a clip from her daughter's music video, the Real Housewives of Orange County star poked fun at the speculation surrounding a certain prop. "Before the comments start flowing in," she noted, "It's a CBD pen!!!"

So what's the song all about? In a recent TikTok, Max explained that the track is centered on dating and the drama that sometimes comes with relationships.

"It's about getting cheated on and not being able to love after that," she shared, "and hurting the people in the process."

"But I can't love you even if I try because I'm mildly wasted, slightly high / To the poor little boy with the bright blue eyes, don't you fall for me unless you're ready to die," Max sings. "I'm highway to hell but enjoy your ride cause the grass ain't greener on my side / There's a funeral every Friday night and tonight this one could be yours."

This isn't the first time Max has explored singing. In addition to performing at school shows, Max was able to appear onstage at Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go venue in 2017 to perform live with Quiet Riot, the '70s metal band that featured her late uncle, Kevin Dubrow.

"She's fun and talented and amazing," Heather told Entertainment Tonight before showtime. "It's a cool life experience... What I've noticed about my kids is they're mostly dabblers, which is completely fine with me. All I care about is that they're happy and lucky and healthy. Happy, lucky, healthy. That's all."