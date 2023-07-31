‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Margaret Josephs Ominously Denies Rumors That She Won’t Film with Luis Ruelas (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Margaret Josephs Ominously Denies Rumors That She Won’t Film with Luis Ruelas (Exclusive)

Josephs warns fans they 'can't believe everything' they read about Season 14 rumors

Lauren Piester and Charlotte Walsh
Real Houseives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice and Luis RuelasCharles Sykes/Bravo; Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

There may be tension both behind and in front of the cameras on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the show will go on no matter what.

The Messenger caught up with star Margaret Josephs at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon on July 30, where the entrepreneur denied rumors that she was refusing to film with Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Teresa Giudice's somewhat polarizing husband.

"I never said that," she said of the rumors. "You can't believe everything you read."

In the reunion episode that aired on June 6, Josephs claimed that Ruelas had "threatened" her son; she also criticized his marriage, saying that Ruelas "belittled" and "gaslit" Giudice. She said she never wanted to see Ruelas' "f---ing sham of a face" ever again, to which Teresa responded, "F--- you, whore."

With filming reportedly set to begin again in August, The Sun reported that a source told them Josephs felt unsafe filming with Ruelas, and threatened to not film with him anymore.

While she claims she never said she wouldn't film with him, when asked directly if she would be filming with Ruelas next season, Josephs was a little more...vague.

"I focus on my friends," she told The Messenger. "They're not my friends. But I focus on my friends."

Some fans believed that either Giudice or her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga would be let go from the cast when it was renewed for Season 14, but it was renewed with both women returning, which doesn't surprise Josephs one bit.

"Nothing comes as a shock to me, because we're the top-rated show," she said. "Nothing comes as a shock to me. I think we bring entertainment."

