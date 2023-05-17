‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Has Been Put on ‘Pause’: Sources

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is facing an uncertain future.

After a contentious season — which saw the family feud between Teresa Giudice and then-fiancé Luis Ruelas and Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga reach a boiling point — Bravo has put the show on hold, sources told The Messenger.

"No contracts have gone out," a source said, "and the cast has an inclination it's being put on a major pause at the moment."

Another source said, "The pause isn't surprising given the season."

The Messenger has reached out to Bravo for comment.

While the up-and-down relationship between siblings Teresa and Joe has long been a major storyline on RHONJ, things escalated in Season 13, which aired its finale on Tuesday.

Joe and Melissa did not attend Teresa and Luis' wedding in August, which is still set to play out on the May 23 Bravo special Teresa Gets Married.

In addition, there are still reunion episodes set to air on the network.

Throughout Season 13, Luis and Joe frequently butted heads over scrapped business dealings and Luis' relationship with Teresa. At a cast party in the season finale, however, Melissa finally revealed what really led to her and her husband not being present at the wedding: an allegation from Teresa and Luis that she had cheated on Joe.

"Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Luis because she heard a rumor about me, and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over," Melissa said in a confessional. "How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him?"

In her own confessional, Teresa alleged Melissa had the story all wrong and that the allegation was actually coming from cast member Margaret Josephs.

"First of all, it wasn't his sister. It was Luis. He was like, 'I wanna tell your brother that all this is coming from Margaret, so your brother can get in front of it,'" Teresa said. "So, he was looking out for my brother. And I never repeated it to anymore."

After cast member Dolores Catania broke the news to Teresa that Joe and Melissa would not be attending the wedding — which was just days away — Teresa responded matter-of-factly.

"They hate us," she said. "Obviously, they're not happy for us...This has been going on over 10 years. I dealt with it with my ex, I'm not going to deal with it in my new chapter of my life. I'm so done."



Teresa Gets Married premieres May 23 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.