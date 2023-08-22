Larsa Pippen isn't headed to the altar just yet.

The Real Housewives of Miami star confirmed she is not engaged to Marcus Jordan during the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast.

"I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us," Larsa recalled on Monday's episode of Separation Anxiety. "I said, 'I'm so excited but we're not engaged. It's cute, but we're not engaged.' But you did give me a promise ring."

Marcus confirmed his gift and teased that it may appear on the upcoming season of RHOM.

As for how the rumors got started, Marcus was recently asked by paparazzi if wedding plans are in the works. "I responded in a cheeky way," he said. "I told them, 'We're looking for a location and it's in the works.'"

In reality, Larsa said, "The only thing we've come up with is a destination wedding. That's the only thing we talk about."

Ever since going public with their romance in January, the couple has made headlines for their love story. And while their relationship may be stronger than ever, both parties admit they faced some doubters when they first got together.

"I don't think there were ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating," Marcus shared on iHeartRadio's Separation Anxiety podcast in June. "Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit."

Pippen added, "It caught me off guard! I get it. I understand. I figured this was off-limits. It was not something I wanted to go to war for. I feel like you have to pick and choose your battles, and I wasn't sure."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan visit Trophy Room. Instagram/Larsa Pippen

Pippen was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, the former Chicago Bulls teammate of Michael Jordan, Marcus' father.

Despite rumors of family drama, Marcus assured fans that his dad and inner circle were supportive of the relationship.

"I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable," he shared. "My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy. That's all you could ever ask for."

As the couple prepares to plan a wedding, both Pippen and her fiancé have already talked about having children.

"It's definitely a possibility," Marcus previously told The Messenger in June. "I think we'll get there, but right now we're just having fun taking it day by day."