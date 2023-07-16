‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Reflects on One Year Being ‘Alcohol Free’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Reflects on One Year Being ‘Alcohol Free’

'A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink,' the Bravo star shared on Instagram

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Kyle Richards is marking a milestone in her wellness journey.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she has been living her life "alcohol free" for one year.

"A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn't want to drink," Richards wrote on Instagram Saturday. "First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards celebrates one year being 'alcohol free.'Kyle Richards/Instagram
Read More

While Richards says she never put a time frame on when or if she will drink again, the Bravo star can't help but celebrate the benefits she has experienced. 

"I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally," she said. "I've learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it. I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I’m still fun and last but not least, I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be."

While her decision to live an alcohol-free lifestyle was "met with resistance by some," Richards says she's grateful she didn't listen to peer pressure. She's also thankful that most people in her inner circle are rooting for her.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards snaps a selfie while shopping.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards snaps a selfie while shopping.Kyle Richards/Instagram

"Mainly people are supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a 'problem' with alcohol," she said. "Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that."

After sharing her experience on Instagram, Richards received many positive messages from friends.

"Your discipline is admirable," RHOBH co-star ​​Garcelle Beauvais wrote in the comment section. Erika Jayne added, "Proud of you."

Richards, who is reportedly separating from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, says she wanted to share her journey without alcohol after receiving many inquiries from followers.

"Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was," she said. "And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.