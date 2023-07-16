‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Reflects on One Year Being ‘Alcohol Free’

Kyle Richards is marking a milestone in her wellness journey.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she has been living her life "alcohol free" for one year.

"A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn't want to drink," Richards wrote on Instagram Saturday. "First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards celebrates one year being 'alcohol free.' Kyle Richards/Instagram

While Richards says she never put a time frame on when or if she will drink again, the Bravo star can't help but celebrate the benefits she has experienced.

"I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally," she said. "I've learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it. I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I’m still fun and last but not least, I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be."

While her decision to live an alcohol-free lifestyle was "met with resistance by some," Richards says she's grateful she didn't listen to peer pressure. She's also thankful that most people in her inner circle are rooting for her.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards snaps a selfie while shopping. Kyle Richards/Instagram

"Mainly people are supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a 'problem' with alcohol," she said. "Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that."

After sharing her experience on Instagram, Richards received many positive messages from friends.

"Your discipline is admirable," RHOBH co-star ​​Garcelle Beauvais wrote in the comment section. Erika Jayne added, "Proud of you."

Richards, who is reportedly separating from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, says she wanted to share her journey without alcohol after receiving many inquiries from followers.

"Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was," she said. "And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list."