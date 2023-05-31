‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Is Not Dating Jim Wilkes

Don't believe everything you read about Erika Jayne.
Despite rumors of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star getting close with Jim Wilkes, a rep for the Bravo star tells The Messenger they are not dating.
"This is just her lawyer and family friend for over 20 years," her rep explained on Tuesday.
In fact, Wilkes took to Instagram one day earlier and appeared to confirm his relationship status. "My wife and me," he captioned his latest post. "Having a nice moment."
So how did these rumors even begin?
Over the Memorial Day weekend, a photo surfaced of Jayne and Wilkes strolling through Caesars Palace in Las Vegas together with sunglasses on.
However, the reality star was in town preparing for her upcoming residency at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. "We are doing lines over here," Jayne wrote on Instagram after a recent rehearsal.
Back in November 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.
In the years since, the singer has explained why dating in the public eye hasn't been easy.
"It's hard because I don't think people really know what to expect," she told E! News last summer. "I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don't like that. They say they want a woman that's forward, but they really don't."
Instead of focusing on dating, Jayne said she's more interested in beginning a new chapter personally and professionally.
"I've had a chance to completely start over and be free from an over 20-year marriage and almost wipe the whole slate clean in a way," she said. "It's my life to rebuild, so, in that way, it's a lot of opportunity."
