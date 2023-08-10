‘Real Housewives’ Gina Kirschenheiter Reflects on Hard Times Amid Shannon Beador Feud

It seems at if Gina Kirschenheiter’s ongoing beef with Shannon Beador may be taking a toll on the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

On Wednesday, she posted a trio of apparent before-and-after photos contrasting her past struggles with her current situation, a lengthy caption, and encouraging words for those who may be experiencing a similar situation.

“This is me. This is me at a time that was dark. That was scary. The pain in my life at that time was real and the way I looked was a reflection of that time,” she wrote.

“To anyone out there that is struggling to keep themselves and their children afloat and can’t seem to find time for a blowout….don’t feel bad about that! You are doing the best you can!” she continued.

“Remember there is light at the end of the darkness! You will get there….and when you do, remember there will always be people that try and bring you back there to remind you of your worst times, your darkest days….keep it in perspective,” she added. “Usually, it’s people who are in more pain than you are. Try and empathize but don’t allow yourself to become someone else’s doormat.”

“Reclaim these moments. Don’t let anyone take them from you,” she advised.

“I am a f---ing warrior. I went through the worst of the worst. I shared my heartache and pain and navigated through all of it with no light and no map and came out on top,” she continued.

“I look back at these photos and I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of how far I have come. I am proud that I have found happiness, that my children are thriving, and my family is fully intact. Thank you so much to everyone who supports me and champions my successes instead of reminding me of my painful past and missteps,” she said.

“I am so thankful to be where I am today and wish nothing but the same for those still struggling!!! Love you all!!! ❤️,” she concluded.

When we last heard from Kirschenheiter, she and fellow Housewives star Shannon Beador were throwing shade at each other after Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week.

During the episode, Beador told the Cohen that Kirschenheiter was the person she's "least looking forward" to seeing at BravoCon in Las Vegas later this year.

Though Kirschenheiter didn't address the comment directly, she posted a side-by-side photo of herself from a previous appearance on WWHL in a black miniskirt and Beador wearing the same one during her appearance.

"Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK [affiliate] links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next!" the real estate agent — who told fans in a separate comment that she was joking — captioned the post.

In response, Beador posted a photo of herself, Andy Cohen and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star Vicki Gunvalson, who appeared alongside the Real for Real founder on WWHL that night. She also included a screenshot of Kirschenheiter's Instagram post, which originally used the hashtag "#immatationisthegreatestformofflattery."