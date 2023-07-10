Filming for the forthcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will pick back up to capture the aftermath of stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's alleged separation, a production source confirms to The Messenger.

"The cameras are filming the cast again, limitedly," the insider says.

During Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the Bravo patriarch fumbled over his words after a fan called in to ask whether or not filming would resume.

"Well, no. I don’t want to say...I want to say that I think that this will be included [in the] next season of Beverly Hills, in some way, shape or form. That’s all I will say," he noted.

The news comes a little less than two months after filming for Season 13 of the long-running Bravo reality series wrapped, and a little more than a week after reports circulated that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

A separate source previously told The Messenger that the reality stars separated earlier this year and have been "living separately for several months now" as they "take some time apart to figure it out."

The insider added: "They both have been in and out of the house they share. Both Kyle and Mau have been traveling a lot recently and living separate lives, so it's working out for them. They felt a disconnect in their marriage."

Days later, the Halloween alum and the Buying Beverly Hills star issued a joint statement via Instagram addressing the rumors about their relationship.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," read the statement. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

The statement concluded: "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Maurico."