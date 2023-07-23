‘Reacher’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know

Reacher, Prime Video's hit action series based on Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher novels, is returning for a second season later this year. Here's everything we know about Reacher Season 2 so far, including cast, release date and what book it's based on.

'Reacher' Season 2 release date

TLDR: Reacher is back in action in December 2023.

THE DETAILS: Prime Video revealed in a sizzle real previewing its upcoming content that Reacher Season 2 will premiere in December. That's almost two years after Season 1, which premiered in February 2022.

'Reacher' Season 2 cast

TLDR: Reacher Season 2 will mostly have a different cast from Season 1, but Alan Ritchson will be back as Jack Reacher.

THE DETAILS: Because Reacher drifts around the country getting caught up in mysteries, there aren't many characters who carry over from book to book or season to season. But Alan Ritchson — the hulking, charming actor who became a breakout star thanks to his perfect embodiment of Lee Child's brilliant brawler — will be back, which is the most important thing.

The only other Season 1 cast member confirmed to return is Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, who is one of the only characters to appear in multiple novels. She'll have a bigger role in Season 2. Willa Fitzgerald, who became a fan-favorite for her performance as local cop Roscoe Conklin, will not be back.

Roscoe will be missed, but the good news is that there are a ton of new characters played by some familiar faces.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in 'Reacher.' Keri Anderson/Amazon Studios

Main cast list

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a former MP who travels around the country solving crimes he stumbles into. He's a brilliant investigator and an ass-kicking fighter. A man of few words, he's more than happy to let his fists do the talking.

as Jack Reacher, a former MP who travels around the country solving crimes he stumbles into. He's a brilliant investigator and an ass-kicking fighter. A man of few words, he's more than happy to let his fists do the talking. Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher's friend and former Military Police colleague who always helps him out when he's in a jam.

as Frances Neagley, Reacher's friend and former Military Police colleague who always helps him out when he's in a jam. Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) as David O'Donnell, another of Reacher's old Army cop friends. He'll play a major role in the season.

(Outer Range) as David O'Donnell, another of Reacher's old Army cop friends. He'll play a major role in the season. Serinda Swan (Coroner) as special investigator Karla Dixon, another member of Reacher's old unit.

(Coroner) as special investigator Karla Dixon, another member of Reacher's old unit. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) as Shane Langston, a shady former NYPD officer who's now the head of a private security company.

(Terminator 2: Judgement Day) as Shane Langston, a shady former NYPD officer who's now the head of a private security company. Ferdinand Kingsley (Silo) as mysterious mercenary A.M.

(Silo) as mysterious mercenary A.M. Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire) as Guy Russo, an NYPD detective.

(The Wire) as Guy Russo, an NYPD detective. Al Sapienza (The Sopranos) as Marsh, an NYPD lieutenant.

(The Sopranos) as Marsh, an NYPD lieutenant. Ty Olsson (Supernatural) as Saropian, a hitman.

(Supernatural) as Saropian, a hitman. Shannon Kook (The 100) as Tony Swan, a former member of Reacher's unit.

(The 100) as Tony Swan, a former member of Reacher's unit. Dean McKenzie (Shooter) as Stan Lowery, a former member of Reacher's unit.

(Shooter) as Stan Lowery, a former member of Reacher's unit. Edsson Morales (At Risk) as Manuel Orozco, a former member of Reacher's unit.

(At Risk) as Manuel Orozco, a former member of Reacher's unit. Andres Collantes (A Million Little Things) as Jorge Sanchez, a former member of Reacher's unit.

(A Million Little Things) as Jorge Sanchez, a former member of Reacher's unit. Luke Bilyk (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Calvin Franz, a former member of Reacher's unit.

(Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Calvin Franz, a former member of Reacher's unit. Josh Blacker (The Wall) as Lt. Col. Hortense Fields, who oversaw Reacher's unit.

'Reacher' Season 2 plot and source material

TLDR: Season 2 is based on the 2007 book Bad Luck and Trouble, which finds Reacher investigating a conspiracy involving his old Army unit.

THE DETAILS: The story is mostly set in New York City and follows Reacher as he links up with some of his fellow veterans to find out who's behind the killings of members of the 110th Army unit of special investigators — and punish them. He of course finds more trouble than he bargained for.

Prime Video's official description puts it succinctly: "When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge."

While Season 1 adapted Killing Floor, Lee Child's first Reacher novel, Bad Luck and Trouble is the 11th, so the series is not following chronological order.

'Reacher' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: While there's no trailer yet — we'll update this post when Prime Video releases one — your first glimpse at Season 2 can be seen in this Prime Video promo clip.

Where to watch 'Reacher'

THE DETAILS: Reacher Season 2 will stream on Prime Video. Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now.