Ray Stevenson, Known for Roles in ‘RRR’ and ‘Thor,’ Dead at 58

Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58.

The Irish actor, best known for his roles on HBO's Rome and as Volstagg in the Thor movie franchise, passed away on Sunday, his rep confirmed to The Messenger.

No cause of death was given.

After making several small television appearances in the early-to-mid '90s, Stevenson made his film debut in 1998's The Theory of Flight alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh.

His first major film role came in 2004's King Arthur — starring Clive Owen and Keira Knightley — as Dragonet. Stevenson then transitioned to the small screen for a starring role on HBO's Rome, where he played Titus Pullo for two seasons from 2005 to 2007.

(Photo by RAI fiction via Getty Images)

In the years that followed, he starred as Frank Castle/Punisher in the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone, as well as The Book of Eli, alongside Denzel Washington, and The Other Guys, with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, both in 2010.

Stevenson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg in 2011's Thor. He would go on to play the Asgardian warrior in 2013's Thor: The Dark World and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

Most recently, Stevenson appeared in the critically-acclaimed, Academy Award-winning RRR as Governor Scott Buxton.

The movie's official Twitter account paid tribute to the actor on Monday, tweeting: "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson, You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."



Stevenson will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, in which he plays former Jedi Baylon Skoll. The series will be released in August 2023, marking Stevenson's final performance.