Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda ‘Have Talked’ About Starting a Family, but Have ‘a Lot of Stuff Going On’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda ‘Have Talked’ About Starting a Family, but Have ‘a Lot of Stuff Going On’ (Exclusive)

The couple, who got married in June 2020, have their own production company and just launched their own podcast — but that hasn't stopped them from thinking about expanding their family

Published |Updated
Lanae Brody and Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday are busy building an entertainment empire — but they're still looking forward to personal milestones in the near future. 

The couple, who got married in June 2020, just added The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda to their growing list of professional endeavors, but as they exclusively tell The Messenger, starting a family is still very much in the cards… eventually.

"We'll deal with it when we get there," Raven-Symoné says. "We have a lot of things on our plate right now: behind-the-scenes content creating, producing, directing, podcasting. We need to find a new house. There's a lot of stuff going on."

Pearman-Maday adds that "this podcast is our baby right now," but when it comes to having a baby, she says, "We definitely have talked about it."

Read More
Raven Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven Symoné and Miranda Pearman-MadayGabe Sachs

"One day — one way or somehow," Pearman-Maday continues. "We planned to have a family."

Raven-Symoné acknowledges that the process of starting a family is more difficult for same-sex couples, but vows to be open to possibilities, saying, "As lesbians, we have to be."

The former View co-host also says having a baby is "expensive," so she and Pearman-Maday know they "got to get this money first."

First up, though, is the new podcast, which launched July 9. The first episode is available now, with future episodes set to feature interviews with the likes of Keke Palmer, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa and more.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.