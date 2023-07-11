Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday are busy building an entertainment empire — but they're still looking forward to personal milestones in the near future.

The couple, who got married in June 2020, just added The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda to their growing list of professional endeavors, but as they exclusively tell The Messenger, starting a family is still very much in the cards… eventually.

"We'll deal with it when we get there," Raven-Symoné says. "We have a lot of things on our plate right now: behind-the-scenes content creating, producing, directing, podcasting. We need to find a new house. There's a lot of stuff going on."

Pearman-Maday adds that "this podcast is our baby right now," but when it comes to having a baby, she says, "We definitely have talked about it."

Raven Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday Gabe Sachs

"One day — one way or somehow," Pearman-Maday continues. "We planned to have a family."

Raven-Symoné acknowledges that the process of starting a family is more difficult for same-sex couples, but vows to be open to possibilities, saying, "As lesbians, we have to be."

The former View co-host also says having a baby is "expensive," so she and Pearman-Maday know they "got to get this money first."

First up, though, is the new podcast, which launched July 9. The first episode is available now, with future episodes set to feature interviews with the likes of Keke Palmer, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa and more.