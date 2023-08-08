Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had Breast Reductions, Liposuction Before She Was 18 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had Breast Reductions, Liposuction Before She Was 18

'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' the actress and singer recalled feeling during her teenage years

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Raven-SymonéDavid Livingston/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné revealed she had two breast reductions and liposuction before she was 18 years old.

"I've never said it," the former View co-host disclosed on Monday's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven & Miranda, the podcast she hosts with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. "I've never shared it."

The star of The Cosby Show, The Cheetah Girls and That's So Raven claimed that her father, Christopher B. Pearman, "suggested strongly" the breast reduction procedure. "There was paperwork involved," said Raven-Symoné. "He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?'"

"I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So I got a twofer… It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all."

Read More

Raven-Symoné even remembers waking up mid-surgery.

"That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything," she recalled. "Then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure.'"

Raven-Symoné still has "scar tissue to this day," she said. While nobody knew about the surgeries at the time, she said she "still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else, and they still called me fat."

She added, "You get that done, and it's still not what everybody wanted to see." 

But she doesn't regret the surgery, which took her from triple-D to her current double-D chest size. Raven-Symoné joked that if she hadn't gotten the procedure, her breasts would reach "her ankles."

The actor and singer did advise other young people to wait before going under the knife. "If you want something changed in your body, live with it for a little bit longer to see if it changes," Raven-Symoné said. "And get therapy before that happens."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.