Raven-Symoné revealed she had two breast reductions and liposuction before she was 18 years old.

"I've never said it," the former View co-host disclosed on Monday's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven & Miranda, the podcast she hosts with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. "I've never shared it."

The star of The Cosby Show, The Cheetah Girls and That's So Raven claimed that her father, Christopher B. Pearman, "suggested strongly" the breast reduction procedure. "There was paperwork involved," said Raven-Symoné. "He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?'"

"I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So I got a twofer… It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all."

Raven-Symoné even remembers waking up mid-surgery.

"That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything," she recalled. "Then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure.'"

Raven-Symoné still has "scar tissue to this day," she said. While nobody knew about the surgeries at the time, she said she "still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else, and they still called me fat."

She added, "You get that done, and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

But she doesn't regret the surgery, which took her from triple-D to her current double-D chest size. Raven-Symoné joked that if she hadn't gotten the procedure, her breasts would reach "her ankles."

The actor and singer did advise other young people to wait before going under the knife. "If you want something changed in your body, live with it for a little bit longer to see if it changes," Raven-Symoné said. "And get therapy before that happens."