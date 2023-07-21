Raquel Leviss' mother is sharing new details about why the Vanderpump Rules star chose to rehome her dog, Graham.

According to Laura Leviss, her daughter put the animal into behavior classes because he had bitten several people.

But when Laura became the primary caregiver for Graham after Raquel entered a mental health facility, things became difficult.

"While caring for him, he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage," Laura told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Friday. "I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience."

On May 20, Raquel and Laura made the decision to take Graham to California Doodle Rescue and the trainer's home for "a tearful goodbye."

"While with the trainer, Graham bit both her and her husband," Laura alleged. "They still worked with him more to get him to a place where he could be adopted. He was placed with a new owner and was returned within three days after also biting her."

According to Laura, California Doddle Rescue reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for assistance. The Vanderpump Rules star offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13.

James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber spend time with Graham in Lake Tahoe. James Kennedy/Instagram

"California Doodle Rescue was told that Vanderpump Dogs would either rehabilitate him and place him in a good home or he could live on her property until his dying day," Laura said. "My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him."

The Messenger has reached out to Vanderpump Dogs and Raquel's rep for comment.

California Doodle Rescue told The Messenger they had no comment on Laura's claims but added, "As a rescue, we always prioritize the health and well-being of dogs."

Earlier this week, Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy revealed he was now taking care of Graham after their breakup in December 2021.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," Kennedy wrote on Instagram while posing for a photo with Graham and his girlfriend Ally Lewber. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."