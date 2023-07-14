Raquel Leviss Left Mental Heath Facility One Week Ago: Report

Raquel Leviss — who checked into a mental health facility shortly after wrapping the explosive season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules in March — has left the treatment center, a source has told The Messenger.

Leviss, whose affair with fellow VPR cast member Tom Sandoval erupted into Scandoval, has been out for a week, according to the source.

A rep for Leviss told TMZ Friday morning that the reality star was not admitted for any rehab treatment, but for "mental health and trauma therapy."

"She is like a totally different person," a source told that outlet.

The Messenger has reached out to a rep for Leviss, but has yet to hear back.

After the tumultuous VPR reunion last month — where Leviss faced former best friend Ariana Madix and the rest of the cast to discuss the details of her months-long affair with Madix's ex Sandoval — a source close to the reality TV star previously told The Messenger that Leviss "looks forward" to sharing her truth at some point in the future.

"Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting," the source said.

"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," the source continued. "Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."

The source also added that Leviss "looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."

Last month, a source close to production told The Messenger that Leviss is still in negotiations to return to the show. The cast of VPR started filming for season 11 this week.

VPR's Lala Kent recently opened up about her "anxiety" in picking up filming so soon after last season's wrap.

"They sent us what our schedule might look like," Kent said during an Amazon Live session. "It's subject to change. I'm like, 'Oh, we're really in it again.' We usually have so much time to process. Things change a lot. But it's like, nope!"

Bravo has yet to reveal which cast members will officially be back; however, most are expected to return. That includes Madix, whose nearly 10-year relationship with Sandoval came to a dramatic end after his affair with Leviss came to light.

Whether Leviss returns to the show is seemingly not a cause for concern for Madix, since she's already said she does not want to film with her.

"I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she said on Today with Hoda and Jenna in May. "I don't have anything to say."