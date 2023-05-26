Raquel Leviss’ Family Seeks FBI Intervention amid Scandoval Backlash

Months after it was revealed that Raquel Leviss was involved in a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules star's family is seeking help from the FBI amid the backlash.

Leviss' rep tells The Messenger that the reality star and her family have received death threats. TMZ was the first to report the news.

"Raquel and her family have been receiving violent and graphic death threats which is not acceptable and appropriate law enforcement agencies, including local police and the FBI, are now involved," the rep tells The Messenger.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adds a Bravo spokesperson, "The threats being made on social media are appalling. Bravo strongly condemns this behavior and urges people to stop."

A source close to Leviss tells The Messenger that, while "it's perfectly understandable for people to hate what happened," they should not "turn that hate on Leviss and threaten the safety of her and her family. That is too far and disturbing."

When contacted by The Messenger, the FBI said that as a longstanding policy, they neither confirm nor deny investigations, adding, "Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911."

Earlier this month, The Messenger was the first to report that Leviss and Sandoval had split.

A separate source said that Sandoval — who had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when news of the affair broke — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source said. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Madix and Sandoval broke up in March when she learned about the affair via Sandoval's cell phone.

Sandoval issued an apology to Tom Schwartz, his business partners and their employees. He later apologized to Madix on social media, writing in part, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Leviss echoed a similar sentiment in her public apology, writing, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Viewers will see Leviss tell her side of the story during the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

With additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner.