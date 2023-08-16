Rachel Leviss is leaving Raquel in the dust.

The Vanderpump Rules star checked into an Arizona treatment facility after the filming of Season 10, which saw Leviss' name get dragged through the mud as a result of Scandoval. So, she decided to change it.

"During therapy, we were doing some inner child work where you typically write with your left hand," Leviss told Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday's JustB podcast. "My therapist asked me to write my name on the whiteboard and I wrote 'Rachel.'"

Leviss' therapist interpreted the action as a minor breakthrough.

"She was like, 'Interesting,'" Leviss continued. "'I see you as Rachel to your core. You're going by Raquel, which is okay but it's not true to who you are. It's a wall that you have up.'"

That wall, Leviss explained, was erected a long time ago.

"I changed my name to Raquel in first grade," she said. "There was a few other Rachels in my class, and I wanted to be special."

However, Leviss now recognizes there were other factors in play.

"I also feel like, deep down, I wasn't comfortable in my own skin," she admitted. "I wanted to be somebody better in my eyes. Raquel was a way for me to be that person. The name has stuck ever since. My friends always called me Raquel, and my family called me Rachel, so I respond to both."

When Frankel asked if Raquel had become a "persona" for Leviss, she took a second to ponder.

"Maybe," she said. "I feel like most of my life I've been afraid. I've struggled with social anxiety. I've struggled with judgment from other people. So having a fear of vulnerability makes sense."

Moving forward, she's aiming to leave that vulnerability – and her name – behind, telling Frankel, "I am introducing myself as Rachel."