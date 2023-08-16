Rachel Leviss is leaving Raquel in the dust.
The Vanderpump Rules star checked into an Arizona treatment facility after the filming of Season 10, which saw Leviss' name get dragged through the mud as a result of Scandoval. So, she decided to change it.
"During therapy, we were doing some inner child work where you typically write with your left hand," Leviss told Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday's JustB podcast. "My therapist asked me to write my name on the whiteboard and I wrote 'Rachel.'"
Leviss' therapist interpreted the action as a minor breakthrough.
"She was like, 'Interesting,'" Leviss continued. "'I see you as Rachel to your core. You're going by Raquel, which is okay but it's not true to who you are. It's a wall that you have up.'"
That wall, Leviss explained, was erected a long time ago.
"I changed my name to Raquel in first grade," she said. "There was a few other Rachels in my class, and I wanted to be special."
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Forgives Herself For Tom Sandoval Affair
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Scandoval: Source
- Did Raquel Leviss Eat Enough Humble Pie in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion to Save Her Image?
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant amid Scandoval Drama, Says Source
- Bravo ’Trying to Piece Together’ Deal With Raquel Leviss for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return: Source (Exclusive)
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Revelation: Raquel Leviss Wanted to Form a Throuple With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
However, Leviss now recognizes there were other factors in play.
"I also feel like, deep down, I wasn't comfortable in my own skin," she admitted. "I wanted to be somebody better in my eyes. Raquel was a way for me to be that person. The name has stuck ever since. My friends always called me Raquel, and my family called me Rachel, so I respond to both."
When Frankel asked if Raquel had become a "persona" for Leviss, she took a second to ponder.
"Maybe," she said. "I feel like most of my life I've been afraid. I've struggled with social anxiety. I've struggled with judgment from other people. So having a fear of vulnerability makes sense."
Moving forward, she's aiming to leave that vulnerability – and her name – behind, telling Frankel, "I am introducing myself as Rachel."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’Entertainment
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New PlayEntertainment
- Michael Oher Revealed He Didn’t See ‘The Blind Side’ Until A Month After Its Release — And Felt It Made Him Look ‘Dumb’Entertainment
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Releases New Song Inspired by ScandovalEntertainment