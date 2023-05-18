Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Say They ‘Love’ Each Other in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

During Wednesday's explosive finale of Vanderpump Rules, viewers got to see Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss openly discuss their months-long affair for the first time.
After his emotional conversation with Ariana Madix — who he dated for nine years — Sandoval went over to Leviss's house to dissect everything that had transpired.
"You okay?" Sandoval asked before pouring the two of them shots of alcohol. "Cheers, to being in hell, where we belong."
"I don't actually think we belong in hell," said Leviss. "I think we're just two people who are friends and started having feelings for each other."
"I had to tell my family about you," Leviss said, to which Sandoval responded, "Your mom f---ing hates me."
"What about your family?" she asked. "We don't have to talk about it."
"They love you," he said.
"I love you, too," Leviss responded.
"I said they love you, but I love you too," he said.
After some back and forth about how their situation was not "ideal," Leviss went in for a hug.
"I can't kiss you, the cameras are here," Sandoval said.
"I can't either," she responded.
When asked by a producer why this happened, Leviss said she was "curious."
"I was just curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend," she admitted. "I've never had sex like that before. I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the willpower to not see him."
"I feel so isolated," she then told Sandoval. "I feel like I only have you and my parents and my sister to have my best interest at heart. Even with you it's questionable. Am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that is going to cheat on someone that they love so much because that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me. I don't want to get caught up in this whirlwind of a romance where I'm blind to these things."
"I would never do this if there wasn't something here," said Sandoval, who cheated on his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute with Madix over ten years ago.
"I can't predict the future," he told cameras. "Who's to say maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won't. But when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope."
On Wednesday, The Messenger confirmed that Sandoval and Leviss have called it quits. The finale episode was filmed in March, pre-dating their breakup.
One source said that the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman — who recently revealed he had stopped drinking a little over a month ago, according to a video obtained by TMZ — has been "struggling" amidst the chaos.
"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source said. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."
After news of the affair surfaced in March, Sandoval — who was with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix for nine years — and Leviss both issued apologies on their social media platforms.
Madix will be the guest on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen to share her side of the story.
