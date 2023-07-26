Rappers Cardi B and Offset Hint at Relationship Drama in New Song ‘Jealousy’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Rappers Cardi B and Offset Hint at Relationship Drama in New Song ‘Jealousy’

Offset publicly accused his wife of cheating earlier this summer

Taylor Henderson
Cardi B and OffsetCardi B/Instagram

Hip-hop power couple Cardi B and Offset have announced their new song "Jealousy," premiering this Friday, July 28th.

Both rappers shared the news on their social media channels with an image of the official cover art, the song name and release date. The image depicts B pushing Offset's face as she walks away.

Earlier this week, Offset promoted the song with a spoof of James Brown's iconic 1988 interview featuring actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," Curtis asks Offset in the video.

"Haaaaaaaa," Offset responds.

Curtis replies, "Okay you're not going to answer my f---ing question are you?"

"There's no problems."

Curtis adds, "She seems... upset, Offset."

"I'm out on love," said the rapper.

Last month, Offset publicly accused B of cheating. The "Up" rapper took to social media to address the accusations by singing a clip of the Keyshia Cole ballad "I Should've Cheated."

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi said of Offset. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---." She added, "Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing."

"Jealousy" is due July 28th.

