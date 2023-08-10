Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida After Failing to Appear in Court
Per the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies 'observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction' and realized the driver had a suspended license and an active traffic warrant for failure to appear
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach County, Florida, for failure to appear in court after a traffic violation, authorities said.
The "Gooba" rapper — born Daniel Hernandez — was taken into custody around 9 p.m. local time by police. According to public West Palm Beach County records, he was released on a bond of $2,000 just after midnight Thursday.
According to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies "observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction. They also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag." Police then stopped Hernandez and found that he also had a "suspended driver's license and active traffic warrant in [WPBC] for [failure to appear]."
"He was subsequently arrested and transported to the PBC jail with no additional charges," the statement continued. "Traffic citations were issued for today's violations."
The Messenger has reached out 6ix9ine's legal team for comment.
