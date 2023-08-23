Rapper Polo G’s Los Angeles Mansion Raided by Police: Report

Police raided Polo G's Los Angeles home Wednesday, and the rapper was led out of the house in handcuffs, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet police were executing a search warrant in relation to a robbery when Polo G's (real name Taurus Bartlett) San Fernando Valley mansion was raided. Four suspects have been taken into custody but have not been booked, according to their sources.

Police ordered the people present out of the house one by one, placing them each in handcuffs while conducting their search, the outlet said.

TMZ also spoke to a law enforcement source who said that the investigation revolves around the rapper's brother, Trench Baby (real name Taurean Bartlett). Polo is reportedly under investigation for possibly harboring him as a fugitive.

The Messenger has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, but did not immediately hear back.

While the rapper's attorney Bradford Cohen has also not yet responded to The Messenger, he told TMZ: "Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained."

The "RAPSTAR" artist's brother took to Instagram just as police arrived at the property, sharing a video of police surrounding the premises.

"[U.S.] Marshalls Got My House Surrounded Gang Wtf?" he wrote over the video.

"I love y'all man," he continued in the next post.

Polo G's upcoming album, Hood Poet, is set to release on Sept. 15.