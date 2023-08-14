Rapper Magoo, Frequent Timbaland Collaborator, Dead at 50: Reports - The Messenger
Rapper Magoo, Frequent Timbaland Collaborator, Dead at 50: Reports

The rapper was known for his frequent collaborations with Timbaland and was featured on popular projects by Missy Elliott and Ginuwine

Charmaine Patterson
Magoo attends Timbaland’s birthday party at the Chop House on March 9, 2011 in Miami, Florida. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rapper Magoo has reportedly died. He was 50.

His death has not been confirmed as of publication, and a cause of death has not been made public.

A representative for Magoo — whose real name is Melvin Barcliff — could not be reached for comment.

Multi-platinum singer and producer Digital Black mourned the death on Instagram, posting an album cover for Magoo and Timbaland's Welcome to Our World album.

"Man can't believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends," he wrote.

Ginuwine — who collaborated with Magoo, Playa and Timbaland for 1997's "Joy" — shared a photo of Magoo on Instagram and paid tribute in the caption.

"I don't even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him …..," he began.

He went on to credit Magoo as "totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I'm expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷."

"I'm truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy," Ginuwine continued. "I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽."

In the comment section, Dalvin DeGrate of '90s R&B group Jodeci said of Magoo: "He was such a good guy 🙏🏾."

Magoo and Timbaland jointly took over the music scene and created a new wave of hip hop with hits like "Up Jumps Da' Boogie" feat. Missy Elliott, "Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)" feat. Shaunta and Playa. Magoo's long roster also includes features on "Beep Me 911" by Missy Elliott, "G. Thang" by Ginuwine and Jodeci's "What About Us" remix.

The Messenger reached out to reps for Timbaland and Missy Elliott but did not immediately hear back.

