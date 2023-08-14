Rapper Magoo has reportedly died. He was 50.
His death has not been confirmed as of publication, and a cause of death has not been made public.
A representative for Magoo — whose real name is Melvin Barcliff — could not be reached for comment.
Multi-platinum singer and producer Digital Black mourned the death on Instagram, posting an album cover for Magoo and Timbaland's Welcome to Our World album.
- Lady Gaga Celebrates Tony Bennett’s Life on the Late Singer’s Birthday
- SXSW Co-Owner Jay Penske Expands Entertainment Empire with Golden Globes Acquisition
- Timbaland’s New AI Music Startup to Use Notorious B.I.G.’s Voice
- Celebrities Rally Around De Niro Family After Death of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos
- 20 Astoundingly Expensive Celebrity Divorces
"Man can't believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends," he wrote.
Ginuwine — who collaborated with Magoo, Playa and Timbaland for 1997's "Joy" — shared a photo of Magoo on Instagram and paid tribute in the caption.
"I don't even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him …..," he began.
He went on to credit Magoo as "totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I'm expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷."
"I'm truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy," Ginuwine continued. "I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽."
In the comment section, Dalvin DeGrate of '90s R&B group Jodeci said of Magoo: "He was such a good guy 🙏🏾."
Magoo and Timbaland jointly took over the music scene and created a new wave of hip hop with hits like "Up Jumps Da' Boogie" feat. Missy Elliott, "Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)" feat. Shaunta and Playa. Magoo's long roster also includes features on "Beep Me 911" by Missy Elliott, "G. Thang" by Ginuwine and Jodeci's "What About Us" remix.
The Messenger reached out to reps for Timbaland and Missy Elliott but did not immediately hear back.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment