Rapper Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Son Leo: ‘So in Love’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Rapper Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Son Leo: ‘So in Love’

The couple, who share 3-year-old son Bobby, announced they were expecting their second child on New Year's Day

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rapper Logic and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby No. 2Brittney Noell/Instagram; Logic/Instagram

Rapper Logic and his wife Brittney Noell are officially parents of two.

Brittney shared news of the arrival of their new bundle of joy in a set of Instagram photos on Tuesday.

She posted an image of their baby boy Leo sleeping while swaddled in a blanket, and another of her and Logic's older son Bobby, 3, on big brother duty.

"Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier," she wrote. "We are all (especially Bobby) so in love."

Read More

The pair first revealed they would be welcoming a second child on New Year's Day.

The "Ballin" rapper posted a video of Brittney having an ultrasound, with little Leo front and center showing off his gymnastics skills.

"Happy New Baby!" he captioned the post.

Brittney, who wed the rapper in September 2019, also posted the video, writing, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.