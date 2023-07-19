Rapper Logic and his wife Brittney Noell are officially parents of two.
Brittney shared news of the arrival of their new bundle of joy in a set of Instagram photos on Tuesday.
She posted an image of their baby boy Leo sleeping while swaddled in a blanket, and another of her and Logic's older son Bobby, 3, on big brother duty.
"Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier," she wrote. "We are all (especially Bobby) so in love."
The pair first revealed they would be welcoming a second child on New Year's Day.
The "Ballin" rapper posted a video of Brittney having an ultrasound, with little Leo front and center showing off his gymnastics skills.
"Happy New Baby!" he captioned the post.
Brittney, who wed the rapper in September 2019, also posted the video, writing, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023."
