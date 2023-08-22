Rapper Gunplay Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Wife With AK-47 as She Held Their Infant

South Florida rapper and "Love and Hip-Hop Miami" star, Gunplay, was arrested over the weekend on charges of domestic violence involving his wife and 6-month-old daughter.

Court records indicate that Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. He is accused of pressing an AK-47 against his wife’s chest and threatening her as she held their infant.

According to a report obtained by Law&Crime, Morales’ wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, said he was "highly intoxicated" and became violently angry when she asked him to lower his voice while playing on his Xbox.

In her account, Morales allegedly threw glass cups and liquor bottles at her. In response, Taylor-Morales shielded their baby with a blanket to protect her from the flying glass. Morales then allegedly grabbed an AK-47, pressed the barrel to her chest, and threatened, “I will blow your s--- back!”

The Miami Herald further reports that Taylor-Morales claims Morales tried to prevent her from leaving their apartment and attempted to forcibly take their daughter away. After she screamed for help, Morales reportedly sought assistance in the hallway.

In the wake of the incident, Taylor-Morales took to Instagram to provide details of the event. “I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [while] playing [Call of Duty],” she wrote in her post. “He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast.”

As of Tuesday, Morales remained in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections.

He has reportedly proclaimed his innocence concerning all the allegations and charges against him.