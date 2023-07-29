Rapper G Herbo Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case That Funded Lavish Lifestyle, ‘Designer’ Puppies

Rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty in Massachusetts federal court Friday to participating in a scheme that used stolen credit cards to fund a lavish lifestyle, paying for such luxuries as private jets, vacation rentals, and even a pair of "designer" puppies.

The Chicago artist (real name Herbert Wright) was additionally charged with making a false statement to a federal agent to conceal his involvement in the scheme. His participation amounted to nearly $140,000 in victim losses, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

G Herbo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career," Levy wrote.

The statement detailed that Wright's unauthorized transactions included four private jet charters, various exotic car rentals including a Mercedes Benz 5560 and a Cadillac Escalade, a luxury vacation villa rental in Jamaica, and "two designer Yorkie puppies" which reportedly cost more than $10,000.

Wright was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2020 along with five co-defendants, including his promoter Antonio Strong. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7, and he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.