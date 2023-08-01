Rapper Busta Rhymes Shares Near Death Experience That Led to 100-Pound Weight Loss

Rapper Busta Rhymes has opened up about his weight gain and weight loss in a candid cover story interview with Men's Health Magazine.

The 51-year-old hip-hop icon says his health issues began with the death of his father in 2014. Rhymes revealed he never properly dealt with the loss and drowned himself in work, saying, "I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad — the whole nasty — and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain."

Because of his weight gain up to 340 lbs., Rhymes "had a 90 percent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords, and my breathing was bad."

The musician then detailed a sexual encounter with his ex where Rhymes' breathing problems flared up "so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn't panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn't working. I felt like I was having like an asthma attack — but I don't have asthma."

He continued, "So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax. That was scaring me so much that it was a mindf--k, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn't hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe. I'm butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down."

When Rhymes re-entered the room, his ex said he was no longer who she fell in love with.

"That really f--ked me up," Rhymes reflected. "She was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, 'You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn't like a musclehead, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your sh-- right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.'"

His health issues really hit home in 2019 when he passed out in a car and his security and son had to "get me up in a crib."

Considering the symptoms of the polyps threatened his livelihood as a musician, Rhymes was nervous to undergo surgery. "My voice is how I feed my family — the voice is the dragon," he explained. "I ran from the surgery as long as I could, but after that weekend I saw the doctor and he looked at my throat and he said I could die in my sleep. That's when I got surgery and started to get back in shape."

Today, the rapper is down 100 lbs. and knows the importance of his health.

"The most important thing in life is self-preservation," Rhymes concluded. "Mind, body, and spirit: make sure that you're in the healthiest space that you can be in so that you can use your better sense of judgment at all times. Go to the gym, eat good, sleep — get it right cause it's important. Find that balance mentally and spiritually so that you can find that peace of mind and that happiness to be your best self. Not just for you, but for the people that you love, bro."