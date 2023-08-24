Rapper Blueface Stabbed at Reseda Boxing Gym and Hospitalized

Rapper Blueface was stabbed at a Reseda, Calif. boxing gym Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities told the Los Angeles Times.

Blueface was training for an upcoming fight at Kaminsky Boxing Gym when the incident occurred, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Tony Im told the Times.

Although Im declined to confirmed Blueface was the victim, he did say that a male victim with a stab wound was transported to the hospital by paramedics. The suspect reportedly fled in a black Tesla Model S without license plates, Im said.

In a post on Instagram, Blueface announced that he won’t be able to participate in the fight he was training for. “I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to injury. Won’t have enough time to heal. Don’t say I ducked none. Bro came with a dog an[d] a knife at 10am,” the rapper captioned video footage taken just moments before the stabbing.

In the video, a man wearing a white tank top with jeans, accompanied by a black dog, walks up to Blueface. A boxing trainer steps between the two as they talk before Blueface, wearing boxing gloves, hits the man several times in the face.

The man retreats but then pulls out something from his pocket and approaches the rapper. The video ends before the alleged stabbing, but another clip in his Instagram story shows a leg with a blood-soaked bandage.

Trainer David Kaminsky told TMZ the man yelled, “I’m gonna kill you” before arguing with Blueface.

Blueface was also allegedly involved in another violent incident. He’s facing an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas related to a shooting there.