Although Jason Aldean has been fielding considerable criticism over the past few weeks for his controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town," a steady number of supporters continue to speak up in his defense.

Case in point, fellow country superstar Randy Travis, who recently expressed his agreement with Aldean's message to Fox News.

While discussing the song with the outlet alongside his wife, Mary — who does the majority of speaking for him, due to a major stroke the singer suffered in 2013 — Travis nodded as Mary explained their shared viewpoint.

"When we heard the song, when we saw the video, our first inclination was, we live in a small town," Mary noted. "We feel the same way. And we want the world to feel that way because we really do want to protect our country."

"There's some things that have gotten sideways," she added. "It's not racial, and it's not any of those things. It's just where we want to be as a country and the things that established our country."

"Why is it so hard to believe that we're going to protect our own? I mean, that's what we do with our armed forces," Mary said. "That's what we do with our family. If somebody storms in your front door and threatens your wife or your children, what do you do?"

Mary additionally argued that Aldean's video, which shows footage of actual 2020 protests and riots, didn't highlight violence "any more than what news media did."

Speaking to the criticism that the video was filmed in part at a Tennessee courthouse where a lynching historically took place, Mary pointed out, "Any courthouse in the United States of America that's been around a while... something happened there... You could go to any courthouse across the country and find something you didn't like going on there."

"We think he is on target," Mary said, still with her husband's nodding approval. "We need to get back to what our country was all about."

Billboard announced Monday that "Try That in a Small Town" had hit No. 1 on the all-genre chart. The video for the song was played on CMT up to July 16, when it was then pulled following claims the imagery promoted gun violence and targeted Black Lives Matter.