Actor Randall Park Is Going Viral for His Take on 'Barbie': Hollywood Is 'Taking the Wrong Lessons'
Actor Randall Park Is Going Viral for His Take on ‘Barbie’: Hollywood Is ‘Taking the Wrong Lessons’

It's not about the toys, Park said, 'It's Greta Gerwig!'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
JWPlayer

Actor, comedian and Shortcomings director Randall Park believes Hollywood is taking the wrong lessons from the massive success of Barbie.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has made over $1 billion around the world and is the highest-grossing domestic movie in Warner Bros.' 100-year history.

Earlier this week, Park spoke to Rolling Stone about his new directorial debut in Shortcomings, Asian representation and box-office success, and he used Greta Gerwig-directed film to make a note about studios' hesitance to take a chance on Asian stories despite the massive market in Asia they're now hoping to appeal to.

"I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons," he said. "For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!"

One weekend after Barbie opened in theaters, Mattel announced more forthcoming projects involving their products including Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots and Barney.

Actor Randall Park arrives at the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Breakthrough Centerpiece Screening of &quot;Straight Up&quot; at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on July 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Actor Randall Park arrives at the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Breakthrough Centerpiece Screening of "Straight Up" at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on July 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California.Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The movie's success, he said, isn't about the products, but about the creative talents involved — and giving an independent female filmmaker the reins. "Think like that," he told studios. "It's Greta Gerwig!"

The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star's new independent film stars Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min playing an Asian American man whose self-loathing is actively ruining every relationship around him. The film premiered up against this summer's Barbenheimer phenomenon.

