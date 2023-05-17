The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ralph Lee, Founder of NYC Halloween Parade, Dead at 87

    The Village Halloween Parade creator's health took a toll months ago, his wife said.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    American Theatre Wing

    The creator of the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade and famed puppeteer Ralph Lee has died. He was 87.

    Lee's wife Casey Compton confirmed his death to The New York Times and shared that his health took a turn months ago. Lee took his final breath in his Manhattan home on Friday, May 12.

    Compton did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Along with creating the eagerly anticipated annual parade in 1974, Lee was recognized for his impressive and realistic mask designs and puppeteering skills with his Mettawee River Theatre Company.

    Read More

    He reflected on the success of the parade and told the outlet in 1988 that it was not always as legendary as present.

    "There were not many people around besides us — maybe bums," he recalled at the time. "And here we were, all holding sparklers, kind of looking at each other."

    The parade gained traction in its second year, becoming a staple and landing Lee his first Obie Award.

    Throughout his decades-long career, Lee performed on Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Theater for the New City, and the New York Shakespeare Festival. His infamous "land shark" costume, portrayed by Chevy Chase, became a fan favorite on Saturday Night Live.

    "I've been making masks since I was 12 years old. And that's a long time," he told The New York Post in 2016. "I think that one of the things I like the most about making puppets is bringing life into something that's inanimate."

    Lee's death comes two months after he and Compton accepted the Lifetime Achievement Obie Award at the 66th Annual Obie Awards in February.

    During their virtual speech, Compton shared that she and Lee "have been working together" since the beginning of the Village Halloween Parade and Mettawee's first-ever outdoor production in 1976.

    "We have worked to share stories from so many corners of the world. Our process requires a leap of faith and imagination both for us and our audience. The rewards have been our treasure."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.