Ralph Lee, Founder of NYC Halloween Parade, Dead at 87

The creator of the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade and famed puppeteer Ralph Lee has died. He was 87.
Lee's wife Casey Compton confirmed his death to The New York Times and shared that his health took a turn months ago. Lee took his final breath in his Manhattan home on Friday, May 12.
Compton did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Along with creating the eagerly anticipated annual parade in 1974, Lee was recognized for his impressive and realistic mask designs and puppeteering skills with his Mettawee River Theatre Company.
- EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Lee Puts Malibu Home on the Market for $7.5 Million
- Cash App Founder Lived ‘The Lifestyle’ of Casual Sex and Drugs Before Murder: Report
- The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 of Pancreatic Cancer
- Inflation might be the scariest thing about Halloween this year, according to spending data
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
He reflected on the success of the parade and told the outlet in 1988 that it was not always as legendary as present.
"There were not many people around besides us — maybe bums," he recalled at the time. "And here we were, all holding sparklers, kind of looking at each other."
The parade gained traction in its second year, becoming a staple and landing Lee his first Obie Award.
Throughout his decades-long career, Lee performed on Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Theater for the New City, and the New York Shakespeare Festival. His infamous "land shark" costume, portrayed by Chevy Chase, became a fan favorite on Saturday Night Live.
"I've been making masks since I was 12 years old. And that's a long time," he told The New York Post in 2016. "I think that one of the things I like the most about making puppets is bringing life into something that's inanimate."
Lee's death comes two months after he and Compton accepted the Lifetime Achievement Obie Award at the 66th Annual Obie Awards in February.
During their virtual speech, Compton shared that she and Lee "have been working together" since the beginning of the Village Halloween Parade and Mettawee's first-ever outdoor production in 1976.
"We have worked to share stories from so many corners of the world. Our process requires a leap of faith and imagination both for us and our audience. The rewards have been our treasure."
