Rainn Wilson Spent Several Years of 'The Office' Feeling 'Really Mostly Unhappy'
Entertainment
Rainn Wilson Spent Several Years of ‘The Office’ Feeling ‘Really Mostly Unhappy’

He says shooting the show was unfulfilling, as his costars went on to star in movies

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Rainn Wilson visit the SiriusXM studios on May 16, 2023 in New York City.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rainn Wilson is opening up about the troubles he experienced shooting The Office.

On Sunday, during an appearance on an episode of Bill Maher's podcast, Club Random, the actor spoke frankly about how he felt unfulfilled working in a long-running television show.

"When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn't enough," Wilson said.

Although he enjoyed working with all the stars of The Office and received critical acclaim, Wilson said that he still wanted to do more in his acting career and that he "wasn’t enjoying it."

"I was thinking about, 'Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can't have a movie career? Why don't I have this development deal?" he said on the podcast.

Wilson also spoke candidly about his pay during The Office, revealing that he was making hundreds of thousands of dollars but still felt discontent seeing his costars starring in feature films.

Thinking retrospectively, Wilson looked back on the show and realized how much of a success it was.

"I’m realizing I'm on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig," he recalled. "I'm on one of the great TV shows. People love it."

Wilson continued, speaking on his spirituality and Buddhism, saying that he now looks about his experience on the show in a different light.

"I wanted millions. I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough," he continued, speaking on his beliefs. "Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and 'never enough' has helped us as a species and we've survived because of it but in the modern world... it's one of the things ripping us apart."

Nowadays, Wilson also says he hears often that The Office has helped fans through difficult times, which also gives him a new perspective on the sitcom.

"I wasn't thinking about giving laughter as a therapeutic remedy," he said. "But what an honor it was to be a part of something like that."

