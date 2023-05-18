Rachel Weisz Once Had a Miscarriage, Actress Reveals

Rachel Weisz revealed she once had a miscarriage, opening up about the experience while appearing on Wednesday's episode of The News Agents podcast.
While speaking to hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, the Dead Ringers actress also talked about criticism the show received for its childbirth and pregnancy loss scenes.
"I think I was surprised. I was just telling this story about the female experience," said Weisz, who portrays radical twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle, out to revolutionize how women give birth, in the Amazon Prime Video psychosexual thriller.
She continued, "It didn't seem to have been heightened or overdramatized, there isn't music to make it more dramatic. It's quite simple and photographed in quite a straightforward way. So yeah, I was surprised."
The Black Widow actress went on to open up about her own experience.
"I've had a miscarriage. Suddenly you see blood coming out of your body. These are all part of the female experience of being alive," said Weisz. "We're not used to seeing any of those things being represented cinematically or fictionally. So maybe this is breaking some new ground, this show."
She did not share when she had the miscarriage.
Weisz and her husband, James Bond actor Daniel Craig, share 4-year-old daughter Grace. Weisz is also mom to son Henry, 16, whom she shares with her former fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.
