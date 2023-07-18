Rachel McAdams Takes to the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line: ‘I Think What They’re Asking For Is Totally Within Reason’

Rachel McAdams showed her staunch support for a city on strike.
The actress marched the picket line outside Netflix's offices in Hollywood on Tuesday holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike!" picket sign.
"I’m out here to support the unions," McAdams told Deadline. "I think what they’re asking for is totally within reason. Nothing overreaching."
The Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret star was also wearing a SAG-AFTRA Strong t-shirt and concluded, "I’m out here today with everybody working hard."
Since SAG-AFTRA officially joined the WGA on strike Friday, other celebrities like McAdams have joined the various picket lines, most of them located in Los Angeles and New York.
Earlier on Tuesday, Deadline also caught up with five-time Emmy award winner and Grey's Anatomy executive producer Debbie Allen on a separate picket line across town.
"We're here with a real strong united front about what we need to keep working in this industry," she said. "It's just gotten way out of hand. Things change, innovation happens. We just have to keep moving with the times."
On the east coast, Kyra Sedgwick took to the picket line with her husband Kevin Bacon.
"I'm happy it's happening," she told Deadline. "I think it's been a long time coming. I think that the studios have been making a lot of free money for a really long time. And the time for that to come to an end is now."
