The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job After Speaking Out About Sex

    'The O.C.' alum said she was unable to defend herself after joking about her favorite sex positions in a recent podcast

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Rachel Bilson/Instagram

    A recent confession from Rachel Bilson resulted in one less job opportunity.

    During the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the O.C. actress revealed she faced a professional setback after publicly discussing her sexual preferences.

    "A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she shared. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex in a humorous way." 

    As a single mother, Bilson said losing the job opportunity was upsetting. 

    Read More

    "Everything counts," she explained. "I provide a lot for my family — my daughter — and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

    While appearing on the May 3 episode of the Women On Top podcast, Bilson discussed her favorite and least favorite sex positions, saying in part that she likes to be "manhandled." The comment, Bilson noted, was something that wasn't meant to be taken so seriously.

    "First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f—king manhandled,'" she explained. "A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex. I didn't even have a chance to defend myself."

    While looking back on the experience, though, Bilson said she stands by her words.

    "I haven't said anything inappropriate," she maintained. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.