Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job After Speaking Out About Sex

A recent confession from Rachel Bilson resulted in one less job opportunity.

During the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the O.C. actress revealed she faced a professional setback after publicly discussing her sexual preferences.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she shared. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex in a humorous way."

As a single mother, Bilson said losing the job opportunity was upsetting.

"Everything counts," she explained. "I provide a lot for my family — my daughter — and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

While appearing on the May 3 episode of the Women On Top podcast, Bilson discussed her favorite and least favorite sex positions, saying in part that she likes to be "manhandled." The comment, Bilson noted, was something that wasn't meant to be taken so seriously.

"First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f—king manhandled,'" she explained. "A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex. I didn't even have a chance to defend myself."

While looking back on the experience, though, Bilson said she stands by her words.

"I haven't said anything inappropriate," she maintained. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."