Quinta Brunson Makes Emmys History Again, Tying Her Own Record

The 'Abbott Elementary' creator and actress is still the most-nominated Black woman in a single year

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez and Noelene Clark
Quinta Brunson has tied her own Emmy nominations, making Emmys history once again.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson has made Emmy nominations history... again! On Wednesday, the actress, executive producer and creator of ABC's Abbott Elementary earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Abbott, as well as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for her turn hosting Saturday Night Live. Brunson's three nominations this year mean she tied the record she set last year as the most-nominated Black woman in a single year in Emmy Award history.

Abbott Elementary is also scored nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor (for Tyler James Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress (for both Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph), Outstanding Guest Actress (for Taraji P. Henson), Outstanding Casting for a Comedy, and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, bringing the show's total to eight nominations, besting last year's tally of seven nods.

Henson's guest actress nomination for Abbott will put her head-to-head with Brunson for the latter's turn hosting SNL.

Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in the smash hit ABC comedy, previously opened up about the show's sudden success.

"To have only had a few episodes [air] and just for it to be an abundance of love, conversation, and just enjoyment of the show is just so, like, I don't know. I am just so happy, so overwhelmed," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "It was weird to feel like I had to pull back from Twitter because of too much positivity. I was like, 'I don't know what to do with so many nice messages and nice comments.'"

The sitcom, which premiered in December 2021, earned a 100% critics' score from Rotten Tomatoes for its first season.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 18, and air live on Fox at 8/7c.

