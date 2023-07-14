Questlove Assures Fans His Uno Bash With Taylor Swift Was Not a ‘Weed Party’

Some people not invited to Questlove's game night need to calm down.

Earlier this week, the musician hosted a star-studded Uno bash where guests including Taylor Swift, Jason Sudeikis and Michael Che enjoyed a night of friendly competition.

But after some social media users started to speculate that the event could have been something more, Questlove set the record straight.

Questlove attends the "Flower" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 08, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I'm the king of @uno / There is none higher / Cole wasn't there / He got fired," he wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Readin 'lot of gossip / Of what transpired / Was not a 'weed party' / They all liars!!! (Sung to @RunDMC’s #KingOfRock)."

The Grammy winner went on to share his nickname is "Fun Dude Quest" because he loves to throw social gatherings.

"I’m always having Movie Night, Food Salons, Jam Sessions, Karaoke Madness anything communal with my peers et al," he continued. "S/o to @therongcathy & @chethinks @uno for setting up the worlds most awesome card tournament of my dreams. Too many friends attended can’t tag you all. thank you for coming. Til the next time we do this!"

In addition to plenty of games, guests were able to enjoy Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and a meal from food and cannabis educator Chef Nikki Steward.

"All Hail the King of UNO!" the game company wrote in the comment section.