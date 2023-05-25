Quentin Tarantino Says His Final Film Will Be Based on a Porn Magazine Film Critic
The director is looking for an actor around 35 years old to play the part, which he says is a cross between early Howard Stern and Travis Bickle.
Quentin Tarantino is, quite literally, going out with a bang.
The filmmaker revealed to Deadline that his final film The Movie Critic will be about a writer who worked for a porn magazine.
Tarantino wouldn't name names, but did say he was first introduced to the writer as a teen, when he had a job loading pornos into a vending machine.
"He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell," the director shared. "His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro's character in Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic."
When it comes to casting his lead, Tarantino noted that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who have both starred in his films, would be too old for the part. He's looking for someone in the 35-year-old age range. "I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well," Tarantino added, though he didn't offer any additional details.
Tarantino previously opened up about making "one more movie" while appearing on The Howard Stern Show last year.
"The thing is I'm not in any hurry now to write a screenplay for a motion picture because what does that even mean? What is a movie today?" he asked. "Is it just content on a streaming service? Did I do everything just to do that for my last movie?"
The director added that he thinks the film industry is "unrecognizable" now.
There's no public timeline for when The Movie Critic will be released, though Tarantino said that he'll be heading into "pre-pre production" next month.
