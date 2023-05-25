The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Quentin Tarantino Says His Final Film Will Be Based on a Porn Magazine Film Critic

    The director is looking for an actor around 35 years old to play the part, which he says is a cross between early Howard Stern and Travis Bickle.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Quentin Tarantino is, quite literally, going out with a bang.

    The filmmaker revealed to Deadline that his final film The Movie Critic will be about a writer who worked for a porn magazine.

    Tarantino wouldn't name names, but did say he was first introduced to the writer as a teen, when he had a job loading pornos into a vending machine.

    "He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell," the director shared. "His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro's character in Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic."

    Read More

    When it comes to casting his lead, Tarantino noted that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who have both starred in his films, would be too old for the part. He's looking for someone in the 35-year-old age range. "I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well," Tarantino added, though he didn't offer any additional details.

    Tarantino previously opened up about making "one more movie" while appearing on The Howard Stern Show last year.

    "The thing is I'm not in any hurry now to write a screenplay for a motion picture because what does that even mean? What is a movie today?" he asked. "Is it just content on a streaming service? Did I do everything just to do that for my last movie?"

    The director added that he thinks the film industry is "unrecognizable" now.

    There's no public timeline for when The Movie Critic will be released, though Tarantino said that he'll be heading into "pre-pre production" next month.

    Quentin Tarantino
    PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Quentin Tarantino attends the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 02, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.