‘Queer Eye’ Host Bobby Berk Mourns His Father’s Death

The Netflix interior designer paid tribute to his late dad Jerry on Thursday, saying, 'Without you I wouldn’t be where I am today'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Bobby Berk and his fatherBobby Berk/Instagram

Bobby Berk is paying tribute to his father after his recent passing.

The Queer Eye host shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Thursday, mostly of his late father Jerry when Berk was young.

"RIP Dad. Can't believe you're gone," the Netflix star wrote. "We didn't always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me. You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn't be where I am today. I love YOU."

The slideshow also included a photo of Jerry with Berk's husband Dewey Do, whom he married in 2012.

Carson Kressley, one of the hosts of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, commented, "I'm so sorry to hear and I'm sending you lots of love. I know how you feel."

"I'm so sorry Bobby," actress Stephanie Beatriz added. "It's really hard."

Berk was adopted by Jerry and Connie Berk, his maternal aunt, after Berk's mother gave birth when she was just 16 years old.

In 2020, the interior designer surprised his parents by renovating his childhood home in Mount Vernon, Missouri, where his parents still lived.

Berk's father was impressed with the renovation, but had one particular thing on his mind in seeing the house for the first time, asking, "Is there beer in the refrigerator?"

