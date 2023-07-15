Twenty years later, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is still changing lives.

The Bravo classic hits a milestone anniversary this year, having premiered its first transformation 20 years ago today. But David Collins — who created the original series alongside Michael Williams, in addition to creating the 2018 Netflix revival — is noting that there's more work to be done, especially in a year where crimes against LGBTQ+ people are on the rise.

"Honestly, it's a bit of a scary world right now," Collins exclusively told The Messenger. "And yet, I think we know that we have to buckle down even harder. We have to work harder to continue to share our stories and celebrate our brothers and sisters, whatever shape, size, color, sexual identity they want. We're there to support everyone, and Queer Eye is just the tip of that story."

2003's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy followed five gay professionals, "Fashion Savant" Carson Kressley, "Food and Wine Connoisseur" Ted Allen, "Grooming Guru" Kyan Douglas, "Design Doctor" Thom Filicia and "Culture Vulture" Jai Rodriguez, as they made over each episode's "straight guy." The 2018 revival featured a new dream team doing the same thing across America — although the episode's "hero" isn't limited to hetero men anymore. Netflix's Queer Eye was just nominated for six Emmys, bringing its total number of nominations to 35.

Queer Eye's legacy goes beyond the two series: After the success of the original, executives at Bravo focused on producing shows around the five categories that the experts provided guidance in — food, fashion, grooming, design and culture — which sprung forth series like Top Chef and Project Runway.

Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Carson Kressley, Thom Filicia, and Kyan Douglas of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Bravo

And the two Queer Eye series might not be the end for this franchise. Bravo famously debuted spinoff Queer Eye for the Straight Girl in 2005 — featuring three gay men and one lesbian woman — which ended after one season. But Collins said they're now considering an all-women cast and "aren't against it."

"We've been actually looking deeply at, 'How do we grow the Queer Eye universe? How do we expand the storytelling of Queer Eye?" he said. "For us, it's about the idea of sharing transformative stories — and by transformation, I mean inside-out work. This isn't about a new dress or a new living room couch, right? This is about me seeing you, and you seeing me, and us growing and transforming together through sharing of each other's stories."

Collins said he hopes Queer Eye — which was inspired by his relationship with his straight best friend — has motivated people to look at their own lives with a "queer eye."

"If you ever look 'queer' up, it just means a unique point of view, a unique perspective," he said. "That's what we're all trying to do is just push ourselves to look at each other with a different perspective — a new eye — and welcome them into each other's lives."

A lot has changed in the 20 years since the original first aired — for one, gay marriage has been legalized in the United States. Collins recalled that when they were promoting the original series, Kressley was often asked if he believed in gay marriage; in response, he'd joke that he believes "in gay marriage, as long as there's gay divorce."

Paraphrasing revival cast member Tan France, Collins noted that while the original Queer Eye was about gaining tolerance for the LGBTQ+ community, the Netflix version is "truly about acceptance." The new cast members are free to discuss their lives in an "even deeper" manner than the OG dream team ever could, as they were too busy focused on gaining access in the first place.

"When I look back over the past 20 years, I think I'm probably most proud that all of the letters, and emails, and DMs I get — all just talk about creating a safe space to have a conversation, to share our humanity, to share our authenticity, and our truth in," he said. "For me, that's how I would love the world to remember Queer Eye by. We created a cool place to see each other's beauty and humanity."

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix.