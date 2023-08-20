One of classic rock band Queen's most famous songs, "Fat Bottomed Girls," has been dropped from a new version of its 1981 Greatest Hits album.
The renewed edition of the set, released on Yoto, includes such favorites as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Will Rock You," "Killer Queen," and even "Bicycle Race," which was released in conjunction with "Fat Bottomed Girls" as a double-A side single in 1978.
Yoto is a platform geared towards kids, and the description of the Queen hits collection states, "It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more."
However, the listing for the album also warns, "Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."
"Fat Bottomed Girls" was written by Queen guitarist Brian May, and includes lyrics such as "Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me," and "Take me to them dirty ladies every time."
The new version of the collection was released by Universal Music Group after it signed a partnership with the platform earlier this month.
