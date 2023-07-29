Quavo Says a Posthumous Album from Takeoff Is Coming

Migos rapper Quavo revealed in a new 18-minute interview posted on his YouTube channel that a posthumous album from Takeoff is in the works. Additionally, his late collaborator and nephew will also be featured on his new album, Rocket Power, which drops Aug. 4.

"I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now," Quavo shared, referring to Takeoff, who was shot to death early morning on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 28.

Quavo also revealed that the album title Rocket Power was inspired by one of Takeoff's nicknames. "I'm just trying to get this fuel from above and this feeling from the sky," he said in the black-and-white interview out Thursday.

Instead of focusing on Takeoff's tragic death, Quavo said he's trying to stay positive and remember the good times they shared together and with Offset. He also said the recordings Takeoff completed prior to his death still sound fresh. "Something about Take's verses right now is just like so ahead of his time," Quavo explained. "Every time, it's just like he just did it."

Quavo further revealed that Takeoff left a treasure trove of unreleased recordings in about eight phones the two shared. He claims that one phone alone is loaded with 150 unreleased tracks, while there may be about 350 on some of their other devices.

Drawing from that material, Quavo predicts that Takeoff's posthumous album will be comparable to the successful albums released by Pop Smoke and Tupac following their deaths.

The rapper also revealed that he turned to Takeoff for guidance while recording Rocket Power, through numerology. "That's my only way I talk to him," he said. "I see like triple fours, triple twos, and triple threes."

As another example, Quavo revealed that a track titled "11 11" is his favorite on his upcoming album, after finishing the recording at 11:11. "I just felt like it was a sign from him."