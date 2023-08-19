Quavo Releases First Album Since Migos Bandmate and Nephew Takeoff’s Death

Migos rapper Quavo dropped his second solo album, Rocket Power, Friday, marking his first release since his late collaborator and nephew Takeoff was shot to death in late 2022, at the age of 28.

The pair join forces on two of the album's tracks, contributing to an overall emotional set that explores grief, faith, depression and more.

On Saturday, Quavo released the video for the album's single "Hold Me," which shows the rapper surrounded by friends and family wearing t-shirts emblazoned with Takeoff's name and likeness, as well as sending off memorial lanterns in his honor.

In late May, Quavo teased the follow-up to his 2018 release the Last Rocket, writing on Instagram, “This album is for the Rocket our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again.”

Quavo revealed last month in an 18-minute interview posted on his YouTube channel that a posthumous album from Takeoff is, additionally, in the works, which he says will be comparable to the successful albums released by Pop Smoke and Tupac following their deaths.

He also revealed that the album title Rocket Power was inspired by one of Takeoff's nicknames. "I'm just trying to get this fuel from above and this feeling from the sky," he said.