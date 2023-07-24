Rapper Quavo, a former member of hip-hop group Migos, was identified as being on board a yacht in Miami Beach that was the scene of a reported robbery, according to Local10.

According to a police report obtained by the local news station, Quavo — whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall — was with a group of people when they were told the rental time was running out. Two other patrons, Cornell Whitfield, of Texas, and Anteneh Workeneh, of Georgia, allegedly became angry and aggressive towards the crew and demanded a refund.

Though the boat captain said Whitfield followed a crew member into a room, the crew member told police that didn't happen.

The MBPD did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The boat captain claimed that one of the men removed his wallet with $3,500 in cash, as well as his phone from his pockets, before he allegedly threatened to kill him if the rest of the rental money wasn't returned.

One crew member informed police that nearly $5,000 was recovered from the rooms. The owner of the boat was contacted, and he called authorities.

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Quavo for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In footage published by the outlet, police patrol boats are seen surrounding the yacht, which was docked near The Wharf.

Onlooker Terence Quek said he saw police surround the large boat, stating, "All of a sudden, there was a police boat that came to the front. People were raising their hands, so we were wondering what's going on."

He added, "It was kind of like an ambush from both sides and that's — it was a crazy scene, not going to lie."

Cellphone video that bystanders captured shows police closing in on the boat and people aboard holding up their hands.

Police said in their report, "It shall be noted that although two firearms were located on scene, no threats were made with the firearms. No cameras were located on the boat that faced where the alleged incident took place."

Patrons inside The Wharf were instructed to evacuate, and police said in their report that the Miami Police Department had detained multiple people by the time MBPD got to the scene.

No one was arrested because of the conflicting statements given to authorities.