Love is reportedly in the air for rapper Quavo and gymnast Erica Fontaine.
A source told The Messenger that they spotted the duo kissing while attending a dinner celebrating Fontaine's birthday at the restaurant Carbone in Miami. "Quavo had several slices of cake for her," the insider said. "They seemed very happy and lovey-dovey."
Rumors about the alleged couple surfaced when Quavo and Fontaine attended Usher's Vegas residency earlier this week. In a video posted by The Shade Room, the Burn singer can be seen approaching the duo, saying, “Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I just serenade your lady real quick. I’m just getting it right.”
Quavo previously dated rapper Saweetie for two years, before they split in 2021.
Saweetie confirmed the break up on Twitter, writing, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."
Fontaine, an accomplished gymnast and former NCAA student-athlete, has been linked to NBA players Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.
