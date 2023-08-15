Punk Rocker Dies at 35 in Backyard Mass Shooting

On Aug. 11, a mass shooting occurred at a punk concert outside the south Minneapolis venue, Nudieland, injuring six people and killing one. The person who died has now been identified as Nicholas "August" Golden.

While lifesaving measures were administered to Golden, police confirmed he died at the scene. He was a member of the band punk band Scrounger, who reportedly performed at the venue regularly. Golden was 35 years old.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called the attack "completely senseless" at a press conference on August 12. Officials believe the shooting was targeting at least one person at the show and confirmed that there are currently two suspects who ran away from the scene, but the number of shooters is still under investigation.

The venue was also a welcoming space for the local LGBTQ+ community. "That has been violated," punk community member Sanam Sadeghi told the Star Tribune. It's unclear if that played a part in the shooter's motives.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his partner, Caitlin, in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"For those who don’t know, there was a mass shooting in Minneapolis at a punk show," the post began, organized by Sadeghi. "This senseless act of violence was committed by strangers, and we lost August. Let's come together to support Caitlin as she processes this unfathomable loss. Caitlin is constantly taking care of others, and if you've ever met her, she's probably made you laugh, made you a meal, or been supportive of your creative project. She's given so much to the community, it's her turn to be supported."

The crowdfunding page's goal was $10,000 but has currently raised over $76,000. Another GoFundMe that will be "distributed among the victims" has raised nearly $119,000.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.