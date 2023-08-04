LA Punk Band X Speaks Out on Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand

Upon hearing the news of Elon Musk's rebranding of social media platform Twitter to the singular letter "X," some music fans had one thought pop into their head: Doesn't that name already, like, belong to someone else?
Iconic Los Angeles punk band X, who have been around since 1977 and are still active in the music scene today, would agree.
"Big fan of the new Twitter logo Elon Musk," the band tweeted last week in a cheeky call-out to the mogul. They followed it up with a press release stating "We would like to assure everyone that Twitter is not us and we are not it."
Humor aside, the band's singer/songwriter/bassist and co-founder John Doe told Los Angeles Magazine that he "rolled his eyes" upon hearing of the rebrand.
"I'm sure nobody in his sphere has a clue that this punk-rock band that's been around 40-some years even exists," Doe said. "And they still probably don't. I'd love it if they tried to sue us or something. That would be a riot. Or maybe we should sue them."
After clarifying that he was not serious about any legal action — "I wouldn't waste my time" — Doe went on to muse about the origins of the (band) X's name.
"When [co-founder] Exene [Cervenka] first came up with the band name, it was the last thing people wanted to be associated with," he explained. "It was dirty movies, poison on a label and all sorts of weird stuff. X Games. We all agreed it was a great name."
"And now this," Doe lamented. "Someone said maybe he'll change to Elon Doe."
When asked what he'd like to say to Musk, if given the chance, Doe quipped, "I'm glad you picked the best letter because that's why we chose it. But it still belongs to us — and the world."
X released their first album in 27 years, Alphabetland, in 2020, and are currently at work on a follow-up, Smoke & Fiction.
