The 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones isn't moved by criticism. In a newly-surfaced speech Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her initiative and has been criticized by former president Donald Trump, spoke out at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Education Center.

"My work is to ensure that before you ever learn about the Mayflower in 1620, you're going to learn about that ship in 1619 called the White Lion," she said earlier this summer in celebration of the late activist's birthday.

"You're going to learn about our stories of resistance, of the contributions of Black Americans, and we will not be erased from the narrative of the country that our ancestors built."

She continued: "And then we see why they're trying to ban our history, right? Because once you learn your history, you don't accept your place. Once you learn your history, you challenge the way the power is wielded against the vulnerable."

Hannah-Jones' comments are circulating days after she addressed Trump's criticism of The 1619 Project. He called it "toxic propaganda" during a speech in 2020.

"History will open our eyes," said Hannah-Jones in her comments this summer, countering critics of her work. "There's a reason we're the only people in the history of the United States for whom it was ever illegal to learn to read and white. Because we know that education leads to liberation. You can't keep a people down who understands their history."

"It's such an affirmation," Hannah-Jones said of Trump's remarks during an interview with Deadline published Thursday. "This isn't any president that's attacking the work. This is a pretty openly white nationalist president whose views and actions are in opposition to everything that I stand for and this work stands for."

She explained why she's looking at Trump's remarks in a positive light: "So, in some ways, I couldn't imagine a greater badge of honor that someone in that position who has a million things that they should be working on, feels that this work is so dangerous to his agenda that he would need to constantly attack it."